Several fire departments receive federal grants

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several fire departments in the state received federal firefighter grants.
Officials with Congressman Rodney Davis’ office said the Assistance to Firefighters grants totaled $442,759.48 in funding for four fire departments in the 13th Congressional District. Those departments include:
|CISCO FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
|$2,380.95
|DECATUR FIRE DEPARTMENT
|$271,090.91
|GODFREY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
|$168,400.00
|TAYLORVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT
|$887.62
The money will be used to buy items such as Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus and Rapid Intervention Team packs and other items.