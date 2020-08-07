Several fire departments receive federal grants

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several fire departments in the state received federal firefighter grants.

Officials with Congressman Rodney Davis’ office said the Assistance to Firefighters grants totaled $442,759.48 in funding for four fire departments in the 13th Congressional District. Those departments include:

CISCO FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT$2,380.95
DECATUR FIRE DEPARTMENT$271,090.91
GODFREY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT$168,400.00
TAYLORVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT$887.62

The money will be used to buy items such as Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus and Rapid Intervention Team packs and other items.

