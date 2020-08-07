Several fire departments receive federal grants

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency reported two employees at Walmart and Walgreens locations have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said an employee at a Walmart store on Springfield Road tested positive. They said the store had been following IDPH and CDC guidelines. Store officials have been in contact with the health department and CEMA for contact tracing. "If you were recently a customer at Walmart, your risk of exposure, in this case, would be very low and you do not need to take any further action. The store remains open after additional disinfection due to this limited case exposure," said CEMA officials in a Facebook post.