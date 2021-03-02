‘Set up to fail’: DeWitt- Piatt Health dept. short on vaccine, pleading to lawmakers for help

DEWITT/PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health Administrator David Remmert says his health department canceled all March appointments for people getting a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s because DeWitt and Piatt counties are missing thousands of doses needed to fulfill second-shot appointments this month.

In an open letter address to legislators, county board chairs, and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Remmert says his jurisdiction is being “set up now for failure.”

Posted to the county health department’s Facebook page, the letter states he needs 7,015 doses in March for people who already got their first shot.

Remmert says his department has 1,200 doses on hand, and another 1,200 are expected to come in within the next three weeks.

However, he says all of those are marked for first-dose takers.

“We have been allocated ZERO doses for second dose appointments for the coming weeks,” he says in the letter.

In a telephone interview, Remmert says he’s a loss for what happened — adding he’s eager to get the job done.

He says at first, his department was given the charge to vaccinate as many people as possible — and now, they don’t have the tools for that.

Remmert said in his letter they’ve waged a successful campaign that doled out around 1,400 doses a week.

The administrator also says he’s unsure whether the issue is because of the federal or state government, adding he didn’t want to “throw IDPH under the bus.”

Remmert says he’s in talks with legislators and will be speaking with IDPH on Wednesday.

He also says the vaccine manufacturers say you can get your second shot as late as 42 days after your first. However, Remmert says the booster shot should be taken by 28 days later to get the full effect.