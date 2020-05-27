Secretary of State’s Office announces reopening plans for service facilities

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced a reopening plan for driver services facilities that will start on June 1 and 2.

In a release, officials said the facilities will be focusing on serving only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cars and vehicle transactions. “Currently there are more than 700,000 expired driver’s licenses/ID cars and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations.”

Starting June 1, the Springfield-Dirksen (facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will only serve new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cars and vehicle transactions. These protocols will last through July 31.

On June 2, all Tuesday through Saturday driver services facilities statewide outside of the Chicago metro area will open with hours of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. They will only serve new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses and ID cars and vehicle transactions.

Customers and employees will be required to wear face masks unless they have a medical condition that prohibits wearing one safely. Employees will wear face masks and a face shield when giving drive tests.

Officials are still encouraging residents to online transactions to avoid waiting at the facility.