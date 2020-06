DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two months after they were originally planning to reopen, Scovill Zoo opened their doors.

The zoo introduced social distancing protocols to keep people safe during their visit. Only 50 people are being let in every half hour. Attractions like the carousel, train and petting zoo are staying closed until plans to keep them safe are approved.

The zoo usually opens in April every year. They are now back open seven days a week until Columbus Day.