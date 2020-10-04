School suspending in-person classes after staffer showing signs of COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Superintendent Alicia Geddis announced Sunday that Northeast Elementary School will be switching to remote-learning until Tuesday, Oct. 13.

A press release Sunday says a school employee who works in the Northeast building has symptoms of COVID-19. It also says the district is working directly with the Vermilion County Health Department on this matter.

The district says they do not believe students were in close contact with that employee, and that they’re taking “extra precautionary measures.”

While in-person learning is suspended, the district will be cleaning and disinfecting Northeast to prevent further spread of the virus.

“As positivity rates are changing in Vermilion County, we ask that you continue to closely monitor your child, yourself, other close family members, and anyone living in your home for fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle of body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste of smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea,” the release continued. “If your child or a family member exhibits any of these symptoms, notify your healthcare provider immediately.”