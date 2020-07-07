School districts work on plans for returning students to classrooms

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The start of the school year is around the corner, and districts are still working on plans to safely return students to the classroom.

Springfield Public Schools met with the Springfield Education Association today to build a roadmap for returning to school in August.

Districts are able to adapt within the state guidelines, and fit their plans to what works best for them. The first meeting took place this morning, and the second will take place tomorrow.

Springfield”s plan will be proposed to the school board at the next planned meeting on July 20th.

“We are closely monitoring national, state and regional trends and understand that our plans must be flexible and we must be prepared to change course. In addition, we will be re-assessing our school calendar and addressing any changes that are needed,” the district said in a statement.

Other districts, like Decatur Public Schools are looking to release their plans sometime in the next couple weeks, and are holding meetings with union officials as well.

Major hurdles for districts in these plans are moving students, especially those in higher grade levels, from room to room without being in close contact with other students. Districts will also have to change up how lunch is distributed, since more than 50 people aren’t allowed to gather in one place at a time.