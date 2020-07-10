School district releases tentative reopening plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 Schools officials released tentative plans for reopening this fall.

In a letter to families and staff, officials said their plan “provides a balance between daily in-person instruction and the safety and well-being of our students.” The plan is comprised of two options:

In-person and blended learning: Students in 1st through 5th grade would attend school in-person for four hours and complete one hour of learning at home. 6th-12th graders will alternate in-person days with virtual learning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. These days would be based on last name. All middle and high school students would learn virtually on Wednesdays. Plans are still developing for students in Pre-K and Kindergarten.

Virtual Academy: The district is developing a new Virtual Academy for families who feel full virtual learning is appropriate for their students. Officials said it would operate as a separate school in the district, with its own Program Supervisor and teachers. Parents will have the option to enroll their students in the Virtual Academy for the fall session. More information on the academy will be available later this month.



Officials said both options would have to fulfill five hours of instructional time mandated by ISBE.

For more information on the district’s tentative reopening plan, click here. The plan will be discussed during the Board of Education’s upcoming meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. No action of the board will be requested at the meeting.