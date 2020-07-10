School District gives look at fall plan

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Monticello CUSD #25 has released a summary of their current plans for reopening this fall.

In a letter to parents, officials said the first day of school for students will be September 2. Some of their plans for reopening include the following:

Full in-school learning five days a week. Dismissal will be one hour earlier that normal

Students with medical notes regarding attendance will be given at-home remote learning plans.

Everyone in the school will be required to wear masks or face coverings when around other people. Officials said they are planning several breaks during the day for students to go outside and remove their masks while maintaining social distance.

While staff may do some temperature checks at entrances, officials said parents are certifying their student is free of COVID-19 symptoms or temperature by sending them to school.

If a student or employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will be out of school for at least 14 days and can return when they have a doctor’s note sent to the school.

Students or staff that were in close contact (without a mask, within six feet, for more than 15 minutes) of someone that tested positive for the virus must self-quarantine based on contact tracing.

Social distancing in the school will include class seating as far apart as possible, possible staggered class dismissals, etc.

For more information regarding the Monticello CUSD’s current reopening plan, click here.