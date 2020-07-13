School district employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) — Mount Pulaski CUSD 23 officials said a district employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Fred Lamkey said the employee has had contact with other employees and students. He said the employee has been self-quarantined since taking the test last week.

Anyone who has been in contact with the employee through school activities has been notified. Lamkey said they will be “restricted from all district activities for a period of 14 days from the time of initial contact with the employee or until a negative COVID-19 test result can be obtained through testing.”

Anyone with questions or concerns call Superintendent Lamkey at (217) 792-7222.