School district calls on families to register for school year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– As schools get ready to start next month, one district is calling on parents to give their input.

Superintendent Jennifer Gill of Springfield Public Schools said about 5,000 families with children in the district have registered their child for the semester.

Gill said there are somewhere between 13,000 to 14,000 families in the district.

District leaders need families to register so school leaders will know how many students are opting for hybrid learning or complete remote learning.

“Families do have different needs for their education and different wants for how they enter into their education during this COVID-19 crisis that our entire world is facing. So having choice right now is giving us the data we need as we move forward,” Gill said.

Although they have drafted guidance, Gill said the district is watching numbers in the county closely as they move forward with sculpting their plan.

The district is asking families to submit the registrations by Friday, July 31st. You can register online or in-person at one the district’s meal distribution sites.