School district: 7 test positive for COVID-19, in-person classes suspended at high school

DEWITT-PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Cerro Gordo Community Unit School District 100 leadership announced Sunday evening their high school will temporarily switch to remote-learning after three people tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

Superintendent Brett Robinson said in a Facebook post they were coordinating with the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department (DPCHD) to identify anyone who was in contact with the positive COVID-19 cases.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” he continued in the post.

Robinson said per federal, state, and county health guidance, they have placed all students and staffers who had prolonged close contact with the cases in quarantine for 14 days. He also said they will receive a separate notification from the county health department.

“We will continue our ongoing monitoring of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to promptly identify possible outbreaks,” Robinson said. “Our custodial staff will continue to deep clean and disinfect the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Cerro Gordo High School will switch to remote-learning. Robinson said they plan to resume in-person classes on Monday, Sept. 21.

All elementary and junior high students in District 100 will continue in-person learning.

We are committed to providing your child and our staff with a safe and healthy environment. In order to accomplish that, we need everyone’s help when you are out in public: please wear masks indoors, social distance, and frequently wash or sanitize your hands. Thank you for your understanding and ongoing cooperation with our COVID prevention policies and procedures as we work to help protect your children, your families, and our staff and their families. Brett Robinson

On Friday, the district announced three cases were confirmed at the high school. On Thursday, another case was confirmed.

The DPCHD announced Sunday eight new cases of the virus were reported in Piatt County — they included three in Cerro Gordo, three in Atwood, one in Bement and one in Monticello.

In DeWitt county, one cases was reported in Wapella, one in Farmer City, and one in Clinton.

Between the two counties, they include: