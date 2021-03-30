Sangamon County opens COVID-19 vaccinations to people 16+

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health has anounced COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now open to anybody 16 and older.

Appointments are available at the drive-thru set-up at the SCDPH building, 2833 South Grand Ave. East, and the mass vaccination site on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

You can register for an appointment online or by calling 217-321-2606.

“To better serve those without internet access, a portion of the appointments will only be available to those that call the hotline,” says health officials.

The department says people 18 and old can get either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine.

SCDPH says the Fairgrounds’ mass vaccination site is administering Pfizer, and the SCDPH drive-thru is administering Moderna. ​