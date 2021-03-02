Sangamon County offering expanded hours, additional vaccine appointments

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Sangamon County are getting expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A press release says that starting on Wednesday, March 3, the Illinois State Fairgrounds vaccination site is increasing the number of daily appointments from 600 to 1,100 because of increased vaccine allotment.

The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays. Appointments are still required.

People can sign up for an appointment online at this link or calling 217-210-8801.

To better serve those without internet access, a portion of the appointments will only be available to those that call the hotline.

Additional information about COVID-19 vaccine availability in Sangamon County can be found by clicking here. Population groups that are included in 1A, 1B, and 1B+ are listed here.​