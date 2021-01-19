Sangamon County health department issues statement on relaxed COVID restrictions

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O’Neill released the following statement Monday night in response to the state’s decision to relax restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

We support this decision made by the Governor and IDPH and will immediately reduce the mitigations currently in place for bars and restaurants in Sangamon County.

While this announcement is excellent news, we want to stress that the public must remain vigilant against the virus. The vaccine is here, but it is still in its very early stages of rollout. We could be months away from seeing 70%-80% of the County’s residents vaccinated.

The effort from our community over the past few months has been amazing, and led to a decline of COVID-19 cases and protected our hospital resources. We all did what we had to do to make our community safer. The numbers showed we succeeded, but we should not let our guard down. The community must continue to wear masks, wash hands, and practice social distancing.

We expect further clarification from IDPH regarding specific guidelines within Phase 4 and we will distribute information as it is received to local business owners and the public.”

Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O’Neill