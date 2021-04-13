Sangamon County health department issues statement on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — In a media statement, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health says it supports the CDC and FDA decision to temporarily suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It adds that the department understands the reactions are extremely rare, and it’s no longer using that brand of vaccine out of an abundance of caution. SCDPH says it will wait for further guidance from state and federal officials.

According to the statement, 2,700 people from Sangamon County have gotten a Johnson & Johnson shot — and none have experienced the reactions described by federal health officials.

The health department says it will instead use the Pfizer vaccine and that no vaccination events will be canceled.

If you have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and if you have concerns, or if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms within three weeks of your shot, SCDPH says you should contact your doctor.