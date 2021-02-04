Sangamon County expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to Phase 1b

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it’s honoring Phase 1B vaccination appointments.

County spokesperson Jeff Wilhite said in an emailed statement that initially, only people ages 85 and up could get jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Up until just recently, the vaccine distribution to Sangamon County has been unpredictable, both in how much vaccine the county receives and when the vaccine arrives,” he said. “However, the vaccine rollout has grown more reliable in the last few days.”

He said the county got an average of 2,300 doses for each of the last two weeks and expects a similar amount this week.

On Tuesday, he said the county got a shipment of second-dose vaccines, serving 1,600.

“It is still unclear if this will be a regular shipment, with roughly the same amount at the same time,” he said. “As a result, and until the second dose supply becomes more reliable, the county will continue to reserve a portion of its current supply for second doses.”

Since vaccine availability is ramping up, he said people who meet Phase 1B criteria can honor their reservations to get a shot.

“We believe our initial program correctly targeted the most vulnerable population, but now, as the vaccine distribution expands it is appropriate to maintain the flow of vaccinations with minimal disruptions,” Wilhite said.

“Similar to the County, our medical partners have been performing their own beta test on a vaccination program and feel comfortable with expanding the process beyond the initial test period.

“As such, Sangamon County will soon be providing vaccine to our medical partners, starting the first phase with Memorial Health System and HSHS St. John’s, in order to supply new ongoing locations for residents to receive the vaccine. Additional details will be released soon, including locations, start dates, hours, etc. A reservation system will be used to make appointments and those seeking the vaccine must meet the 1b criteria.

“Springfield Clinic and SIU School of Medicine are vital partners in our efforts to combat COVID. Both medical partners are ready, willing, and able to stand up clinics to serve the community as soon as adequate supplies of vaccine become available. We intend to provide vaccine for these critical medical partners as soon as supplies are adequate.”

As of Thursday, 29,195 people in Sangamon County have received their first dose and 5,674 are fully vaccinated.

Sangamon County Department of Public Health