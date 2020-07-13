Salvation Army Thrift Store to permanently close

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with The Salvation Army said their Thrift Store located on North Market Street will be closing permanently in August.

The store closed March because of COVID-19 restrictions. “At that time, it was unknown when the store would reopen,” said Major Randall Summit in a news release. “It was during the pandemic pause that the decision was made [to] close permanently.”

The Thrift Store will reopen on July 27. There will be a liquidation sale held until they close the store on August 8.

“We are very grateful to the patrons of our store and to those who have generously donated merchandise, and we remain deeply committed to meeting the needs of our community,” said Summit.