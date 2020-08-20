Riverton School District reports positive COVID-19 case

RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Riverton CUSD 14 officials said an individual within their school buildings has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Brad Polanin said they found out about the positive test on Thursday. The person tested positive on Monday and was asymptomatic.

The superintendent said all school buildings have been deep cleaned three times by custodians since Monday.

Those who may have been in close contact with the person will be notified.

“Thankfully, due to the efforts of our staff, all mitigation measures were in place, thus limiting the potential spread of the virus. All persons were checked for symptoms and temperature upon boarding buses or entering buildings, all persons wore masks while in our buildings, social distancing was maintaned, and all persons increased their hand hygiene throughout the day,” said Polanin.

Enriched Remote Learning will start Friday for all Riverton CUSD Schools and continue indefinitely. “We will reevaluate our plan through the next few weeks, and communicate out how we will be proceeding on Monday, September 14, the date of our next Regular Board of Education Meeting. All current extracurricular activities will remain active, and be monitored separately,” stated Polanin.

The superintendent said if they were to start a Hybrid Learning Model, they would start on Monday, September 21.