Richland offers online tuition discounts

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College officials said they are offering a 15 percent discount on online tuition rates for fall classes.

“We are acutely cognizant of the immense challenges that our continuing and new students face each day as this pandemic continues, seemingly out of control,” said President of Richland Community Collge Dr. Cristobal Valdez.

With this discount, officials said a full-time student with 15 credits of online classes would get a $375 credit. Those students who already paid their bill in full and meet the discount requirements will have a refund on their accounts as soon as next week, stated officials in a news release. Students are asked to check their account at myRichland and their student email for further information about billing and financial aid.

Additionally, Richland will hold Dedicated Enrollment Days for students to set up appointments to meet with Student Success Center staff to enroll in fall classes. Those dates include:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 9 A.M. – 4 P.M. SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 10 A.M. – 2 P.M. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 10 A.M. – 6 P.M. FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 9 A.M. – 4 P.M.

To register for an appointment, click here.