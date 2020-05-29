Richland Community College summer courses to begin

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Richland Community College (RCC) said while their summer courses start on Monday, their campus will remain closed until Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our greatest priority,” said Dr. Cristobal Valdez, RCC President. “We remain committed to providing our students a high-quality education while following social distancing and public health guidelines.” Other RCC officials said they are working on a “phased approach to reopen campus with a focus on the safety of the campus community.”

They said they are also working on getting students and staff back to complete spring 2020 lab requirements. “As restrictions are lifted, we will begin to reach out to students unable to complete spring semester due to lab requirements,” said Dr. Denise Crews, Vice President of Academic Services. Richland employees are continuing to work remotely while the college remains in Phase 3.

RCC students who are facing food insecurity will be able to pick up free meals Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Those can be picked up curbside at the campus main entrance by the flag poles. The Richland Pantry will also be open for students on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Students can get to the pantry by entering through the food pantry entrance located in Parking Lot C.