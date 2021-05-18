Researchers at U of I develop new COVID Test, with results coming back in under 30 minutes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The U of I S.H.I.E.L.D test gets COVID-19 results in as little as 24 hours, but researchers are developing a new test that cuts that down to 30 minutes.

This new prototype device is called scalable and portable testing, or the ‘SPOT test.’ It’s also a saliva test, but this one can also test for the flu, three other coronaviruses that aren’t COVID-19, and certain types of cancer.

“What I’m excited about is that this technology is so quick, sensitive, has a low cost and is very highly effective,” the professor leading the research team, Huimin Zhao said.

Zhao said his team is waiting for FDA approval, and manufacturers to mass produce the device. They’re hoping it’ll be approved in the next few months.