Requiring COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Veterans Affairs is the first federal agency to require a COVID-19 vaccine for all staff.

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough announced Monday he will make all health care personnel–including dentists, registered nurses, physician assistants, chiropractors and many others–who work in Veterans Health Administration facilities, visit those facilities, or provide direct care to VA patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees will have eight weeks to get vaccinated.

On top of that, the Department of Justice just announced it is legal for employers to require their employees to get the COVID vaccine.

Locally, OSF is requiring the vaccine and Clark Lindsey Retirement Village as well.

Carle officials said, “Carle has continued to be in strong support of vaccine for all employees, and has made great progress in vaccinating the majority of team members, including 100% of Carle Health physician leaders and vice presidents. We continue our work to put in place necessary supports for requiring vaccine and we are actively working toward this goal.”