CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Navy Pier and the Red Cross are partnering up for a second blood drive this month.

Navy Pier has been closed since March under Illinois’ stay-at-home order, but the large space was used for an initial blood drive on Monday.

Officials say 100 donors participated in the first event. The next blood drive will be held on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who want to donate must schedule an appointment online with the Red Cross.