Public transit system increases cleaning protocols

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Public transportation can sometimes be a germ hub, but the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) is taking extra steps to keep its passengers healthy.

New cleaning protocols have been in place for about three weeks now. MTD says it’s in response to growing coronavirus concerns as confirmed cases continue to spread throughout the country.

It has not reached Champaign County, but like many others, MTD is thinking ahead.

“Public transportation needs to be accessible and safe for all, and we take it as a responsibility to the community that we’re doing everything that we can to make our passengers feel safe,” says MTD Chief of Staff Amy Snyder.

MTD invested in electrostatic sprayers, and have kicked their cleaning routine up quite a few notches. The sprayers are filled with a cleaning chemical that is safe, but effective.

“Tuberculocide are going to kill every germ. It’s what’s used in medical facilities as well. So, it’s anti-fungal and all those things,” says Snyder.

The ADA Paratransit vans and C-cart vans are now sprayed daily, and regular buses are in rotation to be sprayed down weekly. That is all in addition to the regular cleaning routine they always follow.

“The reason we are targeting the vans for daily sanitation is the persons that tend to ride these services are elderly and/or persons who could have underlying health conditions,” says Snyder. “That’s the advice that we’re hearing locally from medical professionals, as well as nationally that these are the persons who are most vulnerable.”

Thousands of passengers board MTD buses daily. While one says he’s not too worried, it’s best to stay on top of things.

“[I] haven’t heard anything that’s happening [in Champaign County] with the case, so [I’m] really not worried right now. Who knows. That could change by tomorrow,” says MTD passenger Will Simpson. “If [MTD] could do something like that…that’s helpful to everybody, especially the ones that ride the bus all the time.”