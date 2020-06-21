Public health officials announce 658 new coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)-- Hotels are speaking up about ways to get their businesses back on track after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association laid out a new proposal this week they hope the governor will consider as the state moves forward with reopening.

Despite hotels being considered essential businesses in the governor's stay at home order, Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association president Michael Jacobson said many voluntarily shutdown because of a lack of business. He said if things don't change soon, the next phase of the reopening plan will continue to hurt them.