Public health officials announce 1,426 new confirmed coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced 1,426 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 169,883 cases, including 7,397 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,200 specimens for a total of 2,470,723.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 18 –July 24 is 3.6%.