Professor teaches entire course in one sitting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A professor at the University of Illinois is opening up his virtual classroom Tuesday to the world to teach marketing and raise money for students.

Mark Wolters usually teaches a 300 level ‘Principles of Marketing’ class over the course of a semester. On Tuesday, he’s doing it all in one sitting in a livestream on YouTube. He says it is a good way for him to share the information in the class to people all over and also promote UI’s Emergency Dean Fund.

Wolters started at 8 a.m. He will teach the entire class until he’s done, which he thinks will take around 12 hours. You can watch the class by clicking here.