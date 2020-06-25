Pritzker: All regions ready for Phase 4

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker announced Thursday all regions in the state will be able to move to Phase 4 on Friday.

He said all regions met the benchmarks to make the move. Those include reductions in positive rates, hospital admissions and hospital surge capacity availability. The governor’s office said “on a statewide level, Illinois flattened the curve, passed the peak and saw a sustained decline in key metrics since the coronavirus pandemic began.” They also said the 7-day rolling averages in the state are showing declines in cases, deaths, positivities and COVID-related hospitalizations.

Officials said the state has building up daily testing capabilities, “surpassing 30,000 tests in a 24 hour period for the first time today.” They said there are also 12 mobile community testing teams that are being launched. These teams will go throughout the state to “mitigate and suppress emerging outbreaks, including places like meatpacking plants, nursing homes, or other traceable gatherings.”

Click here to view guidelines for Phase 4.