Prison staffer confirmed to have COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a state worker at the Danville Correctional Cetner has contracted COVID-19.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) COVID-19 Response web page, a single staff member was reported to have the virus.

An IDOC representative said in a phone interview the lab results for that staff member’s test were received Friday, and the facility was placed on lockdown.

A total of 187 inmates in all IDOC facilities have been tested for COVID-19, their website stated. All results were still pending, as of Monday afternoon.

According to the IDOC website, all correctional facilities were placed on administrative quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. No in-person visits are being permitted, but regular phone and video visit privileges will continue as normal.

If a facility has been placed on lockdown due to a confirmed case of COVID-19, that means no movement around the facility is permitted, except for medical care.

“Staff who work with individuals in isolation and quarantine, as well as in healthcare units, are wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE),” their website stated, “and all staff are wearing some PPE.”

An IDOC press release stated March 30 that a prisoner in the Stateville Correctional Center died after being infected by COVID-19.