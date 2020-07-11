Police warn about increase in phone scam reports

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are warning residents about a scam after receiving several reports on it.

They said the scammers claim to be from Ameren or an agency like the IRS. The scammers say the victim’s power is going to be shut off or there is a warrant out for their arrest. They then instruct the victim to purchase gift cards and give them the numbers off the cards as payment.

Officers are reminding people businesses and agencies like Ameren and the IRS do not often contact people over the phone without prior notification. They will also never ask for payment through gift cards.

If you get a suspicious call, do not give them any information.