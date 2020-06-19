Police to block off streets to prevent block parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– City leaders in Springfield have come up with a plan to stop weekend block parties that have disrupted neighbors and recently taken a violent turn.

Ward 2 alderman Shawn Gregory said the city will close sections of the community near Comer Cox Park.

This gives access only to those who live in the area, especially after the park closes.

The police chief said in order to stop crowds from gathering at the park, they have to be proactive.

“We’re going to close some roads around here. Everyone affected by road closures, will get a letter in the mail tomorrow along with a pass saying they live in this area. We ask that the residents who may get stopped at a certain location to please provide an id or show them this paper and you’ll be able to pass on through,” said Chief Kenny Winslow.

The Springfield Park District Police will provide additional assistance this weekend as well.