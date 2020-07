URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Eagerness to get back into the classroom might be paired with a little nervousness for some students and teachers. The U of I is rolling out it's COVID-19 testing plan this week to help them return with a sense of security.

"Everyone who tests positive will have the option of getting care from OSF free of charge," said Martin Burke, Associate Dean for Research at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. "This can be everything from digital health to daily check-ins…or if you do start to develop symptoms [and] need more help, [we] can even go all the way up to helping you get the doctor that you need or admission to the hospital."