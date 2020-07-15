Plans continue to be unveiled for U of I athletics

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are continuing to announce steps being taken when it comes to University of Illinois athletics.

A briefing is expected to happen Thursday morning in regards to the ongoing plan for student-athletes returning to campus as well as return to play plans for the 2020-2021 season.

Officials said the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has spent months creating a plan that follows guidance from the University, Big Ten Conference and other state officials. The first step in their plan was the Big Ten Conference announcing a plan for conference-only schedules and guaranteed scholarships and aid to student-athletes.

Next, the DIA will start unveiling their plans for football gameday. Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan allows for live spectator events with CDC-recommended guidance. In accordance with that, the plan for gameday at the university will follow some of the following guidelines: