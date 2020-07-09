Parkland officials consider staff reductions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College officials said they are estimating the need to reduce their workforce by 65 full-time employees.

This comes as the college faces financial impacts from COVID-19. They had offered a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) to reduce the expense of salaries and benefits for employees. However, Parkland President Thomas Ramage said participation in that program has been low. “To date, 11 individuals have taken advantage of this program, which amounts to just under $1 million in savings to the college.”

In an email to staff, Ramage said the college is facing “an estimated $4.9 million budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, which is a conservative estimate that assumes some gains will still be made in our fall enrollment.” He continued to say the VSP program and reduction in part-time staff numbers was supposed to be their first, and what he hoped was last, steps in getting through the pandemic. However, they are now looking at additional changes.

Ramage addressed low enrollment numbers as a concern. “While a late boost in enrollment is possible, it has not yet materialized given the shifting landscape,” he said. “This has created challenges in some areas for full-time faculty to make load for the fall semester. While we are anticipating a limited return to campus in a few weeks, a surge of the virus this fall and winter may force us to step back in the Governor’s restoration plan, and once again sending us back to a digital-only environment.” He continued to say that up until now, they have maintained a full workforce “in an environment where we cannot operate at full capacity.” Ramage and the Vice Presidents talked and found the college cannot afford to continue “responsibly down this path without making some changes” as they look at the pandemic extending.

Those changes include reduction in staff “in a way that right-sizes us to our current student population and aligns our staffing to the reality of the services we can provide in a multi-year pandemic.” They are estimating 65 full-time employees will be cut, either through participating in the VSP or by reduction in force.

There have been no decisions made on which roles will be impacted. Ramage said some positions may see a reduction in hours and some could be eliminated. “The process for determining these changes will begin when the VSP concludes in mid-August and any changes will be made in consultation with the relevant unit and union leadership.”