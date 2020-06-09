Parkland College makes plans for fall semester

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — When Parkland College students return in the fall, there will be some changes.

Tuesday, a new plan was announced. Online and on-campus classes will be available. The on-campus classes will be delivered as a “hybrid,” which means students will attend some classes at Parkland and complete some coursework online. Social distancing and safety guidelines will be followed.

Officials said many on-campus meetings will end on November 20. After the Thanksgiving holiday, many transfer classes will stop on-campus instruction no later than November 20. Online components will continue through the end of the semester. Career classes with in-person labs will continue on-campus through the end of the semester.

Faculty will stay be in touch with students before the start of the semester on which of the scheduled days they should attend.

Officials said these plans are “contingent on this region of the state progressing to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan and are subject to change.” For more information on how to register for classes, click here.