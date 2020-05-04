Park district to reopen tennis courts, dog parks

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Tennis and pickleball courts, as well as dog parks, are scheduled to reopen Tuesday in Champaign-Urbana.

According to the Champaign Park District, Hessel Park, Lindsay Courts, and Sunset Ridge courts will open tomorrow.

Clark Park, Eisner Park, and Spalding Park will open as soon as the nets can go up in the courts.

At the dog parks, guests must bring a bottle of hand sanitizer and clean their hands before and after entering the gates. Guests must also keep a safe distance from each other and must not touch other dogs.

At the tennis and pickleball courts, it will only be open for single-person use. Playing doubles will not be allowed .

All players must have their own equipment including individual balls for serves. Players must not touch an opponent’s served balls and can return their opponent’s balls by use of racquet.