Park district to reopen facilities

URBANA,Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Park District Officials said they are getting ready to reopen their facilities.

The facilities will reopen on Saturday. Each facility will have guidelines for patrons to follow. You can find those guidelines by clicking here.

This comes after the park district had to cancel their summer events because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials said they were able to provide health and wellness videos to keep patrons active and they also made “Boredom Buster Bags” for kids to continue to have fun.