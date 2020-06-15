Park district reminds residents of safety rules

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many are eager to enjoy they beautiful weather we have had recently. But park district leaders are reminding people to obey their safety rules.

One that can be easy to forget is that the playground equipment is off-limits. Park district leaders have been putting caution tape around it, but sometimes it falls off. That is why they want people to check the rules before heading to the park.

They also are not sure yet if the equipment will open back up in Phase 4. “It seems like, with each phase, they’re are kind of foundational guidelines and then as we get closer to that phase, that’s when the details really start flowing,” said Chelsea Norton, Champaign Park District Marketing. “So we’re really waiting it out to see what the recommendations are, to keep our community as safe as possible.” There are other things to do at the park despite the rule changes. You can check their website for a chart that shows what is allowed.