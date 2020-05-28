Park district helps restaurants with outdoor serving

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Park District will be offering use of their picnic tables to local restaurants for outdoor dining in compliance with the State and City COVID-19 guidance.

In a release, park district officials said, “It is our intent to provide assistance as these small businesses seek to come out of this most difficult time.” Restaurant owners can reserve their tables by calling (217) 422-5911 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. They can also email to reserve the tables.

A waiver must be signed and a damage deposit of $100 per table must be provided. Officials said the deposit is fully refundable. Pick-up locations will be determined when the request is processed. Delivery and pick-up are available for a fee.