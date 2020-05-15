Park district cancels Taste of C-U and other events

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District has decided to cancel several events and not open some facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release from the park district, they said all special events scheduled through Labor Day will be canceled. This includes:

Park concerts

Champaign-Urbana Days

Taste of Champaign-Urbana – a festival that was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year

Additionally, Sholem Aquatic Center and Prairie Farm will not open for the 2020 season. Sholem members will be contacted with the option to transfer their membership to summer 2021 or get a refund.

Spring/Summer Adult softball leagues will be canceled. Summer Day Camps will be modified to take on a virtual format with no on-site programming.

There will be no pavilion or facility rentals accepted through Labor Day.

Finally, the Virginia Theatre is scheduled for summer renovation work to install a new sound system. The building is closed to the public through September 30.

Officials said if you have already paid for a canceled program, you will be issued a refund.