Pandemic reintroduces teacher staffing concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Teachers have been out of the classroom since March.

While many are ready to see their students, some have serious concerns about a national push to bring them back inside the classroom. In a state like Illinois, where shortages were already happening, some fear the state of education could be in even more trouble this school year.

Springfield schools are set to unveil a plan for the upcoming school year next Monday.

Until then, a task force of teachers and administrators are working on how to safely get students back on track with their education.

Last school year, the district and the area teacher’s union took months to reach a compromise on an agreement which included smaller class sizes and recruiting more nurses to lessen the load of staffers. Now, the union president said some of the positions where shortages were supposed to receive relief are still in the same condition as last year.

“The districts is still two nurses short. Many of the nurses do still share buildings. The concern about adequate nursing has come up not only at the employee level as far as union members but there have been many administrators on some of our collaborative meetings who have expressed concerns about being short,” said Aaron Graves, Springfield Education Association President.

The state passed legislation to help make it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom last year but with the ongoing pandemic, Graves said it may be difficult to get retired teachers back in the classroom.

“We rely on a fair amount of people who have the option to teach, rather it’s a retired sub coming in after they’ve retired, whether it’s somebody who is at the end of their career and they can choose to retire at any given point, or people who may be financially secure due to good fortune or hard work put in during life or the financial fortitude of their spouse; those are, right off the top, people that will probably lean towards their safety and security,” Graves said. “Just like in any other line of work, [teachers] are weighing their risks versus rewards and each day it looks a little more dangerous lately and people are trying to extrapolate what that means by the time school starts.”

Several schools in District 186 are hiring right now.

A virtual job fair for the Ball-Chatham school district will be held on Wednesday.

The State Board of Education keeps a running total of unfilled positions on their website.

Right now, there are more than 4800 positions with vacancies statewide.

The list is scheduled to be updated in October.