Pandemic impact causes The Palms Grill Cafe to close

ATLANTA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with The Palms Grill Cafe said they have closed after “negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The restaurant, which is owned by the Atlanta Public Library, made the announcement on Facebook. They said they hoped the library would find new management to take over the business. “Being a part of the Route 66 community is a unique opportunity and we believe that the Grill should continue to be a part of the quintessential American roadtrip,” officials said in the post.

Anyone interested in making plans to reopen the restaurant is asked to contact the Atlanta Public Library at (217) 648-2112 or send them an email.