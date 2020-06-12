Owners reopen Pizza Ranch restaurant

PEORIA, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Restaurants and bars in Illinois are only allowed to serve outside with social distancing rules under the governor’s plan.

Some in Peoria have decided to open up anyway. At least two restaurants open their dining rooms to the public.

One of the owners said she has talked to a lawyer and gave the all-clear for people to come inside. “I hope it gets over pretty soon,” said Mabel Blankenship, a customer. “I’m sure everybody is sick of that.”

“We understand not everyone is there yet, but as you can see, many of us are ready to get back to life,” said Pizza Ranch Owner Selena Wheatly. She said she did not hear back from the health department until a couple days ago. She said the contacted their corporate office which referred them to an attorney.