Over 8 million coronavirus doses have been administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday over 8 million vaccine doses in Illinois have been given out.

A press release from IDPH says a total of 8,054,634 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Health officials say 125,146 doses of the vaccine are being administered daily, per the latest seven-day rolling average. On Saturday, 115,330 doses were administered in Illinois.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses issued to Illinois is 9,930,945.

According to data hosted online by IDPH, 3,330,480 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. That’s around 26% of the state population.

On Sunday, IDPH also reported 2,666 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, plus 10 additional deaths.

The following counties reported deaths that are connected to coronavirus.

Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,302,241 cases and 21,663 deaths linked to the virus.

Over the past day, laboratories reported 70,106 tested specimens for a total of 21,729,314. As of Saturday night, 2,127 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 510 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 11-17, 2021 is 4.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 11-17, 2021 is 4.7%.