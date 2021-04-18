Over 8 million coronavirus doses have been administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Sunday over 8 million vaccine doses in Illinois have been given out.
A press release from IDPH says a total of 8,054,634 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.
Health officials say 125,146 doses of the vaccine are being administered daily, per the latest seven-day rolling average. On Saturday, 115,330 doses were administered in Illinois.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses issued to Illinois is 9,930,945.
According to data hosted online by IDPH, 3,330,480 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. That’s around 26% of the state population.
On Sunday, IDPH also reported 2,666 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, plus 10 additional deaths.
The following counties reported deaths that are connected to coronavirus.
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
Since the start of the pandemic, IDPH has reported a total of 1,302,241 cases and 21,663 deaths linked to the virus.
Over the past day, laboratories reported 70,106 tested specimens for a total of 21,729,314. As of Saturday night, 2,127 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 510 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from April 11-17, 2021 is 4.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 11-17, 2021 is 4.7%.