OSF announces new treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare announced it will now offer a monoclonal immunotherapy infusion called Bamlanivimab, or BAM for short.

BAM has been approved for emergency use authorization by the FDA for high risk adult and pediatric COVID-19 positive patients with mild to moderate symptoms. It is not approved for patients who have already been hospitalized with the virus.

The Eli Lilly drug’s laboratory-made antibody imitates a natural antibody that’s known to fight off coronavirus. It is being administered in specially designated outpatient infusion sites at OSF. The goal is to help keep the number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 from rising.

“Other diseases aren’t going away because COVID is here,” Mark Meeker, D.O., vice president of physician services, OSF HealthCare, said in a statement. “People still need surgeries. They need screenings. They get sick with other diseases, so we need capacity to take care of them. I am really hopeful that this antibody indeed lowers the progression of disease in this high risk population so we can keep our hospitals out of full capacity.”

According to OSF, qualifying patients need to be at least 12 years old and weigh 88 pounds.

Adult patients must be 65 or older or have one of the following risk factors:

Body mass index greater than 35

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease

Immunosuppressive treatment

Patients 55 and older with heart disease, lung disease or who are undergoing immunosuppressive treatment also qualify for BAM.

The qualifications for pediatric COVID-19 patients age 12-17 include: