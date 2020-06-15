Organizers cancel street fest

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — Organizers of the Ogden Street Fest said they have canceled this year’s festival.

In a Facebook post, officials said the decision came as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state. When they were in the processing of continuing to make arrangements for this year’s festival, organizers said they were making changes to implement social distancing measures and other safety practices. However, after learning the health department would not issue food permits for vendors and other hurdles, they decided to cancel.

Officials said this year’s festival was going to be special because 2020 marked the village’s 150th anniversary.

Even though the festival is canceled as of now, organizers said if the state were to move to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan by August 1, they might continue with the event on August 29.