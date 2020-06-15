Organizers cancel county fair

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Morgan County Fair board announced they have voted to cancel the 2020 festival.

The fair was scheduled for July 5-12. However, the board voted to cancel this year’s event because the “guidelines of the phased Restore Illinois plan do not allow a feasible option” for it to be held.

Officials said those who have purchased concert tickets for the 2020 concerts will receive refunds. Those will be given directly back the the credit card used to buy the tickets within the next 30 days.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for July 5-11, 2021. More updates on the festival can be found on their website.