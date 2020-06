CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Organizers of the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair said they are canceling this year’s festival.

In a Facebook post, organizers said at a Monday Board of Directors meeting, the board felt it was “in the best interest to keep all fairgoers safe and healthy.” They continued to say with the state’s Restore Illinois Plan, it would be impossible for the fair to be at Phase 5 by festival week.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for July 11-17, 2021.