Organizers cancel county fair

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another county fair has had to say “No go” this summer.

Friday, the Effingham County Fair was canceled. Long been known as the “People Choice” event for the entire county, the pandemic has claimed another event.

Officials said they waited as long as possible before canceling. With the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Texas, Florida and other states, they did not want to be the cause of businesses and schools not being able to open.

The 2021 fair will be July 31 – August 7.