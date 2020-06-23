Organizers cancel 2020 Craft Beer Festival

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Area Arts Council (DAAC) officials said this year’s Decatur Craft Beer Festival has been canceled.

It was supposed to take place August 28-29 in downtown Decatur. However, organizers said they canceled it because “necessary COVID-19 health guidelines do not allow us to present this event in the expected ‘craft beer festival’ style.” They continued to encourage people to patronize local breweries and the DAAC as it is one of their important fundraisers.

Next year’s festival is expected to take place on Saturday, August 28, 2021.